Wolves star Goncalo Guedes could be sent back on loan to Benfica this summer and a permanent transfer clause might be added in the contract, according to Birmingham Live.

The 26-year-old attacker arrived at Molineux from Valencia last summer for a transfer fee of £27.5m.

Guedes failed to justify his price tag and scored only once in his 13 appearances for Wolves last season.

He was shipped to Benfica on loan in the January transfer window, where he made 12 league outings.

Julen Lopetegui wants to reshuffle the Wolves squad and the Midlands outfit are willing to part ways with a host of players to comply with financial fair play rules.

It has been suggested that a return to Benfica on loan currently looks the most likely course of action for the attacker.

He is tipped to head back to Portugal, however this time Benfica could well have an option to keep him on a permanent basis.

Guedes may miss the start of the new campaign after picking up an injury during his loan spell with Benfica.