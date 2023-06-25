Ex-Norway star Jan Aage Fjortoft has insisted that Celtic can expect amazing insight and in-game maturity from their new signing Odin Thiago Holm.

Holm started his senior career in the Norwegian domestic league with Valerenga in 2019 and he impressed with his presence in midfield.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Scottish champions this month on a £2.6m deal from the Norwegian outfit on a five-year contract.

Former Norway striker Fjortoft suggested that Holm has the ability to excel in a deeper role in midfield and he can also thrive going forward.

He pointed out that the young Norwegian will provide Celtic with his brilliant insight in his play and maturity beyond his age, but he also stressed that Holm’s in-game agility and strength are the areas he can improve.

“I talked to the people knowing him best. This is what they said: Despite his young age [20], he demonstrates exceptional insight and maturity in the game”, Fjortoft explained on Twitter.

“He possesses a remarkable level of skill with various types of play.

“He thrives in a deep role, but he has also shown progress as a one-on-one offensive player and has become increasingly adept at bypassing opponents with his improved passing abilities.

“Areas for his development include improving his agility and speed on the field, as well as enhancing his ability to win the ball in tight matches.

“While he relies heavily on his ability to read plays and anticipate ball movement, he could benefit from strengthening his physical presence in close encounters.

“Moreover, he is a pleasant individual who may come across as slightly sarcastic when interacting with others.

“However, he is genuinely calm and intelligent.”

It remains to be seen what plans Brendan Rodgers has for the young Norwegian midfielder in the upcoming season.