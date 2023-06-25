Aston Villa’s chances of landing Pau Torres from Villarreal are growing as the player prefers a move to the Premier League over other options.

Unai Emery is looking to bolster his squad over the course of the summer and knows La Liga and its players well.

The Spanish tactician has noted that Torres ends his contract at Villarreal next summer and is likely to be available for substantially less than his €60m release clause as a result.

Aston Villa have stepped up their interest in Torres in recent weeks amid links with Juventus and Bayern Munich.

And, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Torres appears to prefer a move to the Premier League.

He would rather ply his trade in the Premier League than Serie A or the Bundesliga, in what is a boost for Aston Villa.

Landing the 26-year-old centre-back would increase Emery’s defensive options, while it would also represent a first move outside Spain for the player.

Torres, who has been capped by Spain 23 times at international level, came through the youth ranks at Villarreal.