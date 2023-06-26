Brentford are optimistic about concluding a deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers for centre-back Nathan Collins, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Collins, 22, joined Wolves from Burnley last summer and helped his side retain their Premier League status last season.

His sublime on-field displays have piqued the interest of several outfits and Brentford are one of them.

The Bees have zeroed in on the highly-rated defender and are moving forward with their swoop.

And now it is suggested that Thomas Frank’s side are hopeful of wrapping up a deal with the Molineux outfit for the 22-year-old centre-back.

It has also been claimed that the London side are thinking of finalising the deal for £23m, which is less than the valuation set by Wolves for the Ireland international.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have been said to be reluctant to let Collins go in the transfer window, but they could sell the defender to ease the Financial Fair Play concerns they are enduring now.

Wolves have already witnessed five players depart Molineux this summer, including Ruben Neves’ big-money move to Al Hilal.

Now it remains to be seen how Wolves will structure a deal with Brentford for Collins’ move to the Gtech Community Stadium.