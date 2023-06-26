Fenerbahce have made an enquiry about Norwich City winger Milot Rashica’s price tag for a potential transfer this summer.

The Kosovo international made a name for himself during a Werder Bremen spell and then-newly promoted Norwich City signed him on a €11m deal in the summer of 2021.

The Canaries failed to stay up in the English top flight following their promotion, in which Rashica only managed three goal contributions in 31 league appearances.

He was sent out on a year-long loan in the following season to Turkey to play for Galatasaray and he impressed during his loan spell.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via broadcaster A Spor), Istanbul giants Fenerbahce have asked Norwich for the Kosovo international’s price.

However, it has been claimed that the player has made up his mind to stay with Galatasaray for the upcoming season.

Rashica played 30 games for Galatasaray last season and impressed with six goals and seven assists during the process.

The 26-year-old winger has two years left on his contract with the Carrow Road outfit and it remains to be seen if a deal is struck for him to leave this summer.