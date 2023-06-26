Paris Saint-Germain are hoping that Chelsea will make a move for Neymar at some point this summer amid the French side’s plans to reorient their strategy, according to The Athletic.

Neymar, 31, has spent six trophy-laden years at PSG after his high-profile switch from Barcelona and still has two years left on his contract with the Ligue 1 title holders.

But it has been suggested that the Brazilian star could leave the French outfit, with PSG contemplating reorienting their strategy amid Financial Fair Play constraints.

And the 31-year-old has been linked with Chelsea in some quarters.

It is claimed that the French giants are hopeful of Chelsea approaching them for Neymar amid some big sales of fringe Blues stars to Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea have already delved deep into the transfer market as the London side are keen on rejigging their ranks this summer, especially after their dismal campaign last term.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been sold to a Saudi Pro League club and Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy are also set to move to Saudi Arabia.

And PSG hope that the Blues’ move for Neymar could be feasible as they continue to reorganise their bloated squad this summer.

The jury is still out on whether Chelsea will make a move for Neymar, but it remains to be seen how PSG will deal with the Blues if the London side approach them with a concrete offer for the Brazilian.