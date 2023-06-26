Bayern Munich continue to see Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as their primary target during this summer’s transfer window.

Kane is just days away from entering the final 12 months of his contract at Tottenham and he is interesting several sides, including Manchester United.

Spurs would like to keep hold of their talisman, but if he signals his intention to see out his contract or desire to leave now then they could be placed in a tricky position.

And German champions Bayern Munich are still keen on Kane, with the side viewing him as their number one target, according to German daily Bild.

The Bavarians are not putting all their eggs in one basket however.

They are looking at alternatives in the event they cannot sign Kane and view Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen as a possibility.

Osimhen has been prolific with Napoli in Italy and would cost a substantial amount for Bayern Munich to snap up.

With the clock ticking in the transfer window, it remains to be seen how much longer Bayern Munich will be willing to wait to sign Kane.