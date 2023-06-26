The future of Leeds United defender Robin Koch is expected to be resolved this week as two Bundesliga sides vie for his signature.

Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League has opened the door for Koch to move on and he is tipped to depart Elland Road on a free transfer.

A return to Germany appears to most likely escape route for Koch and Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen are battling for his services, while Manchester United and Newcastle United have been mooted as English options.

And, according to German daily Bild, Koch’s future is likely to be resolved this week.

A decision over which club to centre-back will join is expected and it is claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt appear to be in the lead in the chase, with talks having gone on for two weeks.

The 26-year-old is to end his Leeds adventure on a free transfer.

Koch made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Leeds in the Premier League last season and was booked on seven occasions.

If he leaves the Premier League then he will depart having turned out 73 times in the English top flight.