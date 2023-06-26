Leeds United’s chances of beating Sunderland to Amad Diallo if Manchester United sanction a new loan to the Championship are remote, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Amad had a terrific loan spell at Sunderland last season and scored 14 times for the club in the Championship.

The Black Cats eventually failed to earn promotion after losing to Luton Town in the playoff semi-finals but the club are keen to have back the Ivorian back on loan this summer.

Manchester United are believed to be considering loaning him out again, but there is also talk of Leeds wanting him.

The Whites saw his showings in the Championship last season and want some of that as they look to get promoted back to the Premier League.

But it is claimed there is very little chance of the winger ending up at Elland Road in the ongoing transfer window if he is loaned out to a Championship side.

Amad is set to travel to the United States on Manchester United’s pre-season tour where Erik ten Hag will assess his development.

If they want to loan him out and a move to a Premier League club is likely to be their preferred option.

But if Manchester United are open to another Championship loan, Amad is likely to push for a return to Sunderland, with the Black Cats feeling they will be in a strong position if the Red Devils go down that route again.