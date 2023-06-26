Manchester United have declined Chelsea’s offer of face-to-face talks to resolve the impasse over Mason Mount, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils tabled a third bid worth £55m last week for Mount and were hopeful that Chelsea would agree to let him go for that figure.

However, the Blues rejected their third offer as well and want a deal worth £65m before agreeing to sell the midfielder.

Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United and is keen on the move but Manchester United are no longer willing to improve on their final offer.

Chelsea invited Manchester United for face-to-face talks to resolve the issue but the Red Devils have declined that offer.

Their third and final offer for Mount still stands but Manchester United are no longer willing to engage with Chelsea.

They have been left unimpressed by Chelsea’s negotiating tactics especially after they quickly agreed on a deal to sell Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City for £25m.

Like Kovacic, Mount also has a year left on his contract at Chelsea and Manchester United do not want to pay more than £55m.

They are now eyeing a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and have already held talks with his representatives.