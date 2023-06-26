Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on the three relegated clubs this summer as they eye a transfer bargain, according to the Daily Telegraph.

While the Magpies are closing in on the big money capture of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, they are determined to watch their budget closely.

Newcastle have watched as clubs such as Everton and Manchester City have been charged with breaking financial fair play rules and are treading carefully.

Boss Eddie Howe still needs to make a number of additions to make his squad Champions League ready however.

And Newcastle are keeping a close eye on the relegated trio of Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City as they spy a possible bargain.

Southampton defender Tino Livramento is on Newcastle’s wanted list, while Howe is also a fan of Saints midfielder James Ward Prowse.

Ward Prowse is expected to move on from St Mary’s this summer and has a number of top flight admirers.

Livramento meanwhile is claimed to be valued at the £30m mark by Southampton, something Newcastle do not agree with, seeing the defender as more of a £15m player.