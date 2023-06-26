Liverpool and Newcastle United target Federico Chiesa is set to stay at Juventus next season on his current deal, according to Italian journalist Marcello Chirico.

The 25-year-old winger has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus in the ongoing transfer window.

Disagreements have emerged between the player and Juventus over a potential new deal centred on his wage demands.

Chiesa wants a new deal worth €8m per year but Juventus do not believe that the player warrants such a hike from his current €5m per year contract.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge admirer of the player and he wants to take him to Liverpool but it has been claimed that move may need to wait.

Chiesa is likely to now continue at Juventus despite the disagreements over a potential new deal.

The winger will continue on his current contract and spend next season at the Bianconeri going forward.

With more than two months left in the transfer window, things could again change but for now, he seems to be staying at Juventus.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or any one of his other suitors table an offer that could tempo both Chiesa and Juventus this summer.