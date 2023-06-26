Ipswich Town star Sam Morsy has hailed the club for the upgrades they have carried out to the training ground.

Kieran McKenna has guided the Tractor Boys back to the Championship for the upcoming season after an absence of three years from the second division.

The players and the coaches have come back to the club to prepare for the new season and there is a new look about everything.

Morsy revealed that the players are very happy to be back in the camp and they are happy to see each other as well.

He also applauded the higher authorities and the club staff for the recent upgrades of the changing room and the training facilities.

“Yes, lovely, really nice”, Morsy told Ipswich’s official media when he was asked how the new changing room and training ground facilities look.

“Obviously, everyone is very happy to be back and to see everyone.

“They have had a bit of revamp over the summer, which definitely helps.

“It shows commitment to the club, really, that everyone is trying to make us better all the time in all aspects.”

A new hybrid turf has been installed at Portman Road, which features three per cent of artificial grass, which will improve the drainage system.

Apart from that a new undersoil heating mechanism has also been deployed ahead of pre-season.