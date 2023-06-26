Roma have a deal in place to re-sign defender Diego Llorente on loan from Leeds United this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Llorente spent last season on loan at Roma and with Leeds getting relegated from the Premier League, he has not been expected to return to England.

The defender has been keen to stay on at Roma and there were suggestions that Leeds wanted to sell him.

But relegation from the top flight weakened their negotiating position and the defender is now set to return to Roma again this summer.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, a loan deal is again in place between the two clubs for the Spaniard’s return to the Italian capital.

Roma have managed to convince Leeds to agree to another loan move and grant the player’s wish to get to the Stadio Olimpico.

The two clubs are now finalising the details of the deal but a broad agreement is in place between Leeds and Roma.

The 29-year-old defender has a contract until 2026 with Leeds but is set to spend another season with the Serie A giants.