Sheffield Wednesday have not made a formal offer to Rotherham United winger Chiedoze Ogbene, despite holding an interest, according to BBC Sheffield.

The Republic of Ireland international is expected to move on from the New York Stadium this summer and has been linked with a host of clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday are amongst the clubs credited with wanting Ogbene, but it has been suggested that Darren Moore’s exit as boss means they will miss out on him.

However, while Sheffield Wednesday are admirers of the 26-year-old, they have not put an offer to him.

The Owls did register an interest in Ogbene, but have not gone further and as such are not under consideration as a destination for the player at present.

With his deal at Rotherham running out this month, the winger is an attractive prospect for a number of clubs.

As things stand though he is unlikely to be plying his trade at Hillsborough next season.

The 26-year-old scored eight times in the Championship for Rotherham last season, including against promoted Burnley.