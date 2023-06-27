Birmingham City are set to complete the permanent signing of Krystian Bielik from Derby County, with a medical set for Wednesday, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The defensive midfielder spent the entire course of last season on loan at St Andrew’s, ending the campaign with as many as 35 appearances in a blue shirt.

Birmingham are willing to take him back to the club and are close to concluding a deal for Bielik.

Bielik is set to conclude the switch to Birmingham soon, with a medical having been booked in for Wednesday, handing John Eustace a key target.

The deal will benefit both parties, with Derby not just receiving the fee involved, but also seeing a reduction on their wage bill, and Birmingham getting their hands on one of their most coveted targets.

The Poland international moved to England back in 2015 in order to join Arsenal, though he did not get much chance to impress in the red shirt.

Before leaving the Gunners for Derby in 2019, he had managed just two appearances in an Arsenal shirt, featuring mostly for their youth teams.

Now Bielik will be looking to kick on with his career at Birmingham in the Championship next season.