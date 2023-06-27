Serie A giants Roma are set for a fresh round of talks with Leeds United as they look to complete a double swoop for Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen.

Llorente spent last season on loan at Roma from Leeds and is pushing to continue at the Stadio Olimpico moving forward.

Kristensen is also looking to leave Leeds this summer after they got relegated from the Premier League last season and Roma have emerged as favourites to sign him.

The Serie A giants are looking to work out two different loan deals to sign the Leeds defensive duo in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto will hold a fresh round of talks with Leeds today.

The Roma deal-maker is hoping to close out the deals to sign the Leeds defenders as soon as possible.

With Llorente, Roma are pushing for a loan deal next season with an obligatory purchase clause of around €5m to €6m.

However, the Serie A giants are only considering signing Kristensen on a simple loan deal and could at most agree to include an option to buy.

Leeds are also looking to work out departures as soon as possible as they push to shape a squad that could achieve promotion next season.