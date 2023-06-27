Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reached a verbal agreement to join Bayern Munich this summer, it has been claimed in Germany.

The German champions have failed with a €70m bid for the striker as Tottenham remain adamant about not wanting to sell him.

But Bayern Munich are pushing ahead with an attempt to line up a deal for him regardless of Tottenham’s stance.

Thomas Tuchel remains certain that Kane could be convinced to move to Germany this summer and his confidence does not seem to be misplaced.

According to German daily Bild, Kane’s entourage have worked out personal terms on a potential move to Bayern Munich.

His brother and his father have reached a verbal agreement with the Bavarians for a transfer in the ongoing transfer window.

Bayern Munich will now have to find a way to convince Tottenham’s obdurate chairman, Daniel Levy, to agree to a letting Kane go.

The Spurs boss has remained reluctant to lose the forward this summer following a poor season.

But there are suggestions that he could agree to sell Kane to a foreign club in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer to a Premier League rival next summer.