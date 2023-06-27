Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has hit out at Celtic legend Chris Sutton, insisting he is not the best pundit in Scottish football.

Sutton has made a name for himself with his controversial takes since he swapped life as a player for life as a pundit.

He regularly gives his view on the Scottish game and often draws the ire of Rangers fans with his views.

And Rangers midfielder Cantwell hit out at Sutton, when the question “who is the best pundit in Scottish football” was posed on Twitter.

The Gers star answered: “I can tell you isn’t Chris Sutton 😂”

Cantwell will be aiming to make sure the 2023/24 campaign is a miserable one for Celtic legend Sutton.

Rangers are rebuilding under Michael Beale and will hope to wrestle the Scottish Premiership title off Celtic.

Celtic have a new manager at the helm following the departure of Ange Postecoglou, with Brendan Rodgers once again answering the call at Parkhead.