Ipswich Town have not failed with a £4m bid for Everton striker Ellis Simms, according to journalist Stuart Watson.

The striker spent the first half of last season on loan at Sunderland, where he managed to catch the eye with his performances.

However, his spell was cut short in December as Everton felt the need to have Simms at their disposal to help their relegation fight.

Now with Everton’s Premier League status being secured for one more season, Simms could be on his way out of Goodison Park, with a number of Championship clubs showing interest in signing him.

Ipswich are amongst Simms’ suitors and it has been claimed that they have seen an offer of £4m rejected.

However, such talk is wide of the mark, with Ipswich not having seen Everton turn down a proposal for Simms.

Following their promotion from League One, Ipswich have money to spend this summer, but they are determined not to pay over the odds.

They want to sign a striker and have made enquiries about Simms.

It remains to be seen who Kieran McKenna adds to his squad this summer to increase his firepower.