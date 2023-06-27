The Whites are looking at a squad overhaul this summer with several players expected to leave following their relegation from the Premier League.
Leeds are still to appoint a new manager but Daniel Farke is the favourite to take the hot seat at Elland Road.
But the Whites are planning to reinforce their squad without a new manager or a sporting director this summer.
And it has been claimed that Leeds have a serious interest in getting their hands on Liverpool centre-back Phillips.
The Reds are prepared to sell the centre-back, who made just five appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
However, Phillips played a big part in helping Bournemouth get promoted from the Championship when he was on loan with the Cherries in the latter half of the 2021/22 season.
Leeds are looking at that experience and want to add the defender to their squad this summer.
Liverpool want somewhere around £10m from the defender’s probable departure in the ongoing transfer window.