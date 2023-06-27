Leeds United are pushing ahead with an attempt to try and sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips this summer despite not appointing a new manager and a permanent sporting director, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are looking at a squad overhaul this summer with several players expected to leave following their relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds are still to appoint a new manager but Daniel Farke is the favourite to take the hot seat at Elland Road.

But the Whites are planning to reinforce their squad without a new manager or a sporting director this summer.

And it has been claimed that Leeds have a serious interest in getting their hands on Liverpool centre-back Phillips.

The Reds are prepared to sell the centre-back, who made just five appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, Phillips played a big part in helping Bournemouth get promoted from the Championship when he was on loan with the Cherries in the latter half of the 2021/22 season.

Leeds are looking at that experience and want to add the defender to their squad this summer.

Liverpool want somewhere around £10m from the defender’s probable departure in the ongoing transfer window.