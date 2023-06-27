Celtic star Reo Hatate’s agent has stated that the midfielder is still in Europe and stressed that there is no chance that his client will join Al-Ittihad this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Celtic in the winter transfer window of 2022 and featured regularly for the Bhoys last season.

It has been suggested that Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, who have signed Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, are interested in taking Hatate to Jeddah this summer.

The Celtic star is one of the top targets of the Saudi Arabian outfit this summer and they are ready to offer Hatate a big money move, which might lure the player out of Parkhead in the ongoing season.

However, Hatate’s agent debunked the rumours that the player is considering a Parkhead exit this summer in favour of a move to Jeddah.

And he revealed that there is no chance of the Japanese international joining the Saudi outfit this summer.

“Reo is still in Europe”, Hatate’s agent told Egyptian journalist Ahmed Ragab.

“No chances to transfer him to Saudi.”

Last season, Hatate featured 45 times for Celtic, scoring nine goals and laying on eleven assists to help the Glasgow giants win a domestic treble.