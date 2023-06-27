Nottingham Forest have made contact with Strasbourg centre-back Alexander Djiku, whose contract with the French side is set to expire this month, it has been claimed in France.

The Tricky Trees are keen to continue to develop their squad this summer and have already offloaded 13 players.

The City Ground outfit are also eying strengthening their defence ahead of next season’s campaign in the hopes of not getting dragged into another relegation scrap.

And they are credited with an interest in several players, including Djiku, whose contract with Strasbourg is set to expire at the end of June.

Strasbourg are eager to hold on to their defensive cornerstone, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Nottingham Forest have contacted the centre-back amid their efforts to fortify their defensive options in the ongoing transfer window.

The France-born Ghana international helped Strasbourg avert a relegation scare last season, albeit it is unclear if he is keen on extending his stay at the French side beyond the summer.

Steve Cooper’s side have concluded the permanent signing of Chris Wood from Newcastle United, with the rebuild at the City Ground under way.

Now it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will be able to strike a deal for an experienced centre-back in the shape of Djiku.