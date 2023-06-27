Rangers made an offer for Feyenoord striker Danilo that the Dutch club consider comes nowhere near the value they would consider selling for.

Gers boss Michael Beale remains in the market to add to his attacking options during this summer’s transfer window.

Rangers have lost Alfredo Morelos, while Ryan Kent has also gone and Beale knows the importance of fighting fire with fire when the Gers take on Celtic next term.

He is hunting a striker and Rangers have put in a bid for Feyenoord’s Brazilian attacker Danilo, which has been swiftly rejected.

The offer, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, came nowhere near the figure for which Feyenoord would consider selling.

It is unclear whether Rangers will go back in for Danilo, but they were hoping to land him for a modest amount.

The 24-year-old played his part in helping Feyenoord to win the Dutch league title last season.

Danilo only made the move to Feyenoord last summer, when he linked up from Ajax and penned a four-year deal at De Kuip.