Thomas Tuchel is driving Bayern Munich’s interest in Harry Kane and believes the Tottenham Hotspur star can be enticed to move to Germany this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United have been put off by Daniel Levy’s insistence on not selling Kane and are no longer trying to sign him.

The Spurs chairman does not want to sell his star man and it would take more than £100m to tempt him into letting Kane go.

Bayern Munich are said to have failed with a bid worth £60m plus add-ons for the striker but Tuchel is keen to keep trying to sign the forward.

The German is driving the Bavarians’ pursuit of the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

Kane is believed to be keen on continuing in the Premier League even if he leaves Spurs as he wants to surpass Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record.

However, Tuchel is confident that Kane could be convinced to move to German to play for a club of Bayern Munich’s size.

There are also suggestions that Levy could be forced to listen to reason and let Kane go this summer for a fee of £80m.

The Spurs chairman could prefer him to join a foreign club this summer in order to prevent him from joining a Premier League rival on a free transfer next year.