Crystal Palace target Arnaut Danjuma will take a decision on his future within two weeks, amid interest from several European outfits, according to BBC Sport.

Last season, the 26-year-old winger joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan in the second half of the season from Villarreal.

Danjuma failed to live up to expectations at Spurs last season and made only nine appearances while starting just once.

He had an option to buy clause in his loan contract and Tottenham have decided against triggering it.

Now Danjuma is set to return to Villarreal at the end of June and despite a disappointing last season, the winger has no shortage of admirers in the transfer market.

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace showed interest in taking Danjuma in the winter transfer window and they have retained their interest in the player.

Danjuma has three years left on his contract with Villarreal and is set to make a decision regarding his future in the upcoming two weeks.

The left-winger is getting plenty of attention from clubs in Italy, Germany and the Premier League.

Crystal Palace are currently monitoring the situation of Danjuma and it has been suggested that the Spanish outfit want £25m for the winger.

Now it remains to be seen what Danjuma will decide on his future and whether Crystal Palace will be making a move to convince the player to join the London outfit.