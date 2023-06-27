Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is due to have a phone call with Belgium midfielder Aster Vranckx tonight to convince him to move to Turf Moor.

Kompany is in the process of equipping his squad for life in the Premier League and has zeroed in on Vranckx.

The Belgian is on the books at German club Wolfsburg, who are open to selling him this summer for the right price.

Other clubs are also keen on Vranckx though and Kompany may have to present a convincing pitch to the player.

It is something he will work on this evening as, according to French journalist Loic Tanzi, he is due to call Vranckx.

Kompany will speak to the 20-year-old about the project at Burnley and how he would fit into it.

If Burnley can persuade Vranckx that heading to Turf Moor is the right move, then they can set about putting an agreement in place with Wolfsburg.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Italian giants AC Milan, but struggled for game time, with just nine outings in Serie A spanning 235 minutes of football.