Napoli are plotting a swoop for Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, who joined the freshly relegated side in January this year, it has been claimed in Italy.

After arriving at St Mary’s Stadium in the January transfer window, the Argentine made 18 Premier League appearances for the Saints, while bagging two goals and providing two assists.

His impressive performances in the latter half of the Premier League have drawn the attention of Serie A title holders Napoli.

The Naples outfit are said to be admirers of the 20-year-old midfield talent and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), they are considering swooping for the Argentine in the ongoing transfer window.

Alcaraz has still four years left on his contract with Southampton and it is suggested that the Saints have valued him at €20m to €22m.

Southampton are now undergoing a squad overhaul and have recently appointed Russell Martin as their manager in a bid to see an immediate return to the Premier League.

The jury is still on whether Alcaraz is enthusiastic about the prospect of playing in the Championship next season or whether Napoli will meet the claimed valuation set for the player.

But it remains to be seen if the Naples side will approach Southampton formally for the midfield prospect in the ongoing transfer window.