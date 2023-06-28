Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo believes that the Whites players will want to hear from their new owners the 49ers as soon as possible in order to get a clear idea about their plans going forward.

The 49ers are set to take over the controlling stake of the Yorkshire club from Andrea Radrizzani and are awaiting EFL confirmation, something considered a formality.

The takeover will see the 49ers start with a blank slate as they will be able to appoint a new manager and director of football.

Dorigo believes that the 49ers will also need to convey a message to the players regarding what their vision is going to be moving forward.

Clear communication regarding which players will have a long-term role to play in the team and who may not will be necessary, Dorigo believes.

“As regards the 49ers, players will want to hear from them as soon as possible”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“What are their plans going forward, what is their vision and who do they want? I think any time that such a big change happens, players need clarity.

“Then you’ll find you know which players want to jump on board, which ones don’t, which ones will only go so far because if you’re talking about a club that wants to get back into the Premier League

“Then when you get to the Premier League, there will be one or two players who will have to be changed on the natural progression of things.

“Once we’re back in the top flight, are we going to push for midtable and beyond that, Europe?”

Leeds will aim to return back to the top flight immediately, with the value of the club having been slashed since relegation out of the big time.