RB Leipzig are plotting to keep Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho beyond his loan spell at the Bundesliga outfit, it has been claimed in Germany.

Carvalho, 20, failed to establish himself at Anfield after his high-profile switch to the Reds from Fulham last summer.

And the Portuguese midfielder is now set to join RB Leipzig on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool in order to gather valuable first-team experience.

RB Leipzig wanted to buy Carvalho, or at the very least sign him on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy, but Liverpool would not entertain it as they continue to rate him.

However, RB Leipzig are not giving up on the idea of keeping Carvalho for longer and have an idea in mind, according to German daily Bild.

Marco Rose’s side want to give Carvalho a comfortable ambience by providing him regular playing time so that he wants to stay at Red Bull Arena even after the conclusion of his current loan deal.

The jury is still out on whether RB Leipzig will be able to have negotiations with Liverpool regarding extending Carvalho’s association with the Bundesliga outfit.

Now it remains to be seen if the Portuguese player will be able to justify his loan move to RB Leipzig next season.