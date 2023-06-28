Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson is delighted that Alfie McCalmont has joined the club from Leeds United ahead of next season, and he is certain the midfielder has further development left in him.

McCalmont has joined the Cumbrians on a two-year deal after impressing them during his loan spell at the club last term.

The 23-year-old midfielder bid an emotional farewell to Leeds earlier this week after revealing his 16-year association with the Whites was due to come to an end.

Whether Leeds will regret letting McCalmont go remains to be seen, but Carlisle boss Simpson is sure the player has a lot more scope to improve.

McCalmont, he says, is a technical footballer with a lot of enthusiasm and he believes the club is the appropriate place for his growth.

Simpson asserted that the midfielder is far from a finished product and expects that over the coming years he will develop even further, becoming an even more important asset to the team.

He went on to remark that the 23-year-old was patient last year and grasped his opportunity when it came his way.

Simpson told Carlisle’s official site: “I’m really pleased that we’ve managed to get this over the line eventually.

“He’s a player who I think has got some development to come, so I’m pleased we’ve got him in.

“He showed us the ability he’s got last year as well as the sort of character he is, and they’re the type of people we want here.

“He’s a technical footballer with good energy about him, and I think we can be the next stage of his development,” he continued.

“He’s by no means the finished article and we’re hoping that during the next few years while he’s with us he progresses even more and becomes a really valuable asset to us.”

It remains to be seen whether McCalmont will improve on his performances from last season and become an even more important member of the Cumbrians’ side.