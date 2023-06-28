Hibernian are of the belief that a loan spell could rejuvenate the form of misfiring striker Harry McKirdy, who could then be given another chance next year, according to Football Scotland.

McKirdy, 22, joined Hibs last year from Swindon Town but has struggled to find his form at Easter Road.

He remained misfiring last season and Hibernian have been tipped to offload the English forward in the ongoing transfer window.

He has loan interest and Hibernian could agree to a deal, but crucially, it is claimed that would not be the effective end of McKirdy’s Hibs career.

Hibernian would hope to see McKirdy rediscover his form during the loan spell and then he could be given another Easter Road chance next year.

McKirdy has interest from Colchester United and Leyton Orient.

The 22-year-old forward, who still has two years left on his contract with Hibernian, was taken to task for his poor performances last season.

Now it remains to be seen whether Hibs’ hopes of witnessing McKirdy rediscover his form are fulfilled in the future or not.