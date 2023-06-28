Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has shared how his former Reds team-mate Leighton Clarkson played a role in influencing his decision to join Aberdeen on loan.

After progressing through Liverpool’s youth teams, Williams embarked on loan spells at various clubs, including Swansea and Blackpool.

With 19 appearances for Liverpool’s first team under his belt, the England Under-21 international made the decision to join Scottish club Aberdeen on loan for next season.

Williams revealed that his former team-mate Clarkson’s glowing endorsement and positive experience at Aberdeen played a crucial role in his decision to join the club on loan.

The 22-year-old centre-back believes that his pre-existing familiarity with some team-mates will undoubtedly aid his settling-in process.

Williams is of the view that the anticipation of European football on the horizon adds an extra layer of excitement, giving him numerous aspects to look forward to during his time at Aberdeen.

“I’m really pleased to be here.

“When I knew there was an opportunity to come to Aberdeen on loan I spoke to Leighton and he couldn’t speak highly enough about his experience”, Williams told Aberdeen’s official site.

“I actually met some of the boys during the summer so there will be a few familiar faces in the dressing room which I’m sure will help me settle quickly.

“There’s a lot to look forward to this season, particularly with European football, and I can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I am capable of.”

Williams’ loan transfer to Aberdeen, following the club’s third-place finish in the previous Scottish Premiership season, offers an opportunity for the young centre-back to showcase his abilities in Scotland, as he continues to develop his career while being under contract with Liverpool until June 2026.