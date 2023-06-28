Incoming Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has identified Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

Hojlund has been heavily linked with a move away from Atalanta this summer, with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag a fan.

The Dutchman has already spoken to the striker and the Dane is a Red Devils fan, but negotiations over a move have stalled as Atalanta have put up their asking price for the forward.

Manchester United remain interested but they could now face competition for his signature from Juventus.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, incoming Juventus sporting director Giuntoli wants Hojlund to replace Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker is expected to be sold in the ongoing transfer window and Juventus are looking for a replacement.

Giuntoli, who is still under contract at Napoli, had identified Hojlund as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The incoming Juventus deal-maker is keen to get his hands on the Atalanta hitman when he moves to Juventus.

Manchester United could be confident of beating Juventus to Hojlund’s signature if Atalanta agree to sell him for a reasonable fee.