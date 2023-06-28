Leeds United attacker Rodrigo Moreno is available for just €3m and there are English clubs keen on securing his services.

Rodrigo could not help Leeds avoid being relegated out of the Premier League last season in what was a poor campaign for the Yorkshire side.

A host of departures are expected from Elland Road as interested clubs pick at Leeds’ carcass.

Rodrigo is tipped to go and relegation means he can leave for just €3m, according to journalist Bruno Andrade.

Al Rayyan want to take Rodrigo to the Middle East and are in advanced discussions to do so, but intriguingly, it is claimed that there are also English clubs chasing the forward.

Rodrigo could yet potentially continue his stay in the Premier League and avoid playing in the Championship.

Leeds remain without a manager or a permanent director of football as their summer is in flux.

While there has been a takeover, it has yet to be formally ratified and a large chunk of the first team could head elsewhere in the coming weeks.