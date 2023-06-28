Liverpool have held talks with the representatives of Dominik Szoboszlai, but accept that doing a deal to sign him from RB Leipzig will be difficult, according to The Athletic.

Szoboszlai has been heavily linked with a move away from RB Leipzig this summer with big interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Newcastle United have long been keeping tabs on him and are interested in taking him to St. James’ Park in the ongoing transfer window.

But the Magpies are now set to face competition from Liverpool, who are considering taking him to Anfield.

It has been claimed that the Reds held talks with the player’s representatives this week over a potential switch.

The player fits the profile that Liverpool want and the club are keen to explore a deal to sign him.

However, there is an acceptance inside Anfield that working out a deal for Szoboszlai is likely to be a very difficult task.

He has a €70m release clause in his deal and RB Leipzig have shown no inclination to accept a lower figure.

Szoboszlai is prominent in Liverpool’s thinking, but the Anfield outfit appear to accept that taking him to Merseyside will be tough.

Khephren Thuram and Romeo Lavia are also on Liverpool’s radar.