Manchester City held an interest in Tottenham Hotspur new boy James Maddison, according to the Daily Mail.

Spurs have wrapped up the arrival of Maddison, who has joined the club from Leicester City on a £40m deal.

Newcastle United were mooted as Spurs’ chief rivals in the hunt for Maddison, but Tottenham saw off interest from the Magpies and the midfielder is now at the disposal of Ange Postecoglou.

However, it has emerged that Tottenham have also beaten Manchester City to Maddison.

The Treble winners held an interest in the attacking midfielder, but with limited movement out of the Etihad so far, were not in a position to move.

And the speed with which Spurs acted to conclude a deal effectively killed off any chance of Maddison joining Manchester City.

Maddison grabbed ten goals for Leicester in the Premier League last term, but could not help the Foxes to avoid relegation from the top flight.

He has put pen to paper to a five-year contract at Tottenham and will come up against suitors Manchester City in December.