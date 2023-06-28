Manchester United have held talks with Brighton over a potential deal for Chelsea midfield target Moises Caicedo, according to talkSPORT.

The Red Devils are set to hold a fresh round of talks with Chelsea this week to untie the knot on the Mason Mount negotiations.

Manchester United are still unwilling to meet Chelsea’s asking price but could agree to restructure the deal on the basis of their final offer of £55m.

However, the Red Devils are pushing ahead in pursuit of other midfielders and are ready to make a move for Caicedo if they fail to sign Mount.

And it has been claimed that they have had direct conversations with Brighton over signing the midfielder.

Caicedo has been on Manchester United’s radar since he was still in South America and the club are ready to push for him.

He is Chelsea’s top midfield target and they are still leading the chase but Manchester United are prepared to do a deal as well.

Brighton want a fee of around £80m before agreeing to sell the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.