Southampton will only ship out defender Duje Caleta-Car on loan if an obligation-to-buy clause is put in any deal this summer, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season after an eleven-year stint in the English top flight.

They have recently appointed Russell Martin as their manager and are now undergoing a squad overhaul in a bid to see an immediate return to the Premier League next season.

The Championship side have already offloaded 13 players in the ongoing transfer window and are also keen on shipping out Caleta-Car.

The Croatian now has interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor, who want to loan him, but Southampton have given them a clear message, according to Turkish journalist Soner Kiraz.

Saints have told Trabzonspor that while they would be prepared to loan Caleta-Car, they would want an obligation to buy including in the agreement.

Caleta-Car is said to be open to the move to Turkey.

The Croatian, who chiefly played for Southampton from the bench last season, has still three years left on his contract with the Saints.

Now it remains to be seen whether Martin’s side will be able to sort out Caleta-Car’s future the way they want in the ongoing transfer window.