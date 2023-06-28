Juventus are interested in getting their hands on Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero this summer, it has been claimed in Argentina.

Romero has been at Spurs since 2021 and has been a regular member of the starting eleven since his arrival.

He is rated highly at Tottenham despite some of his inconsistent performances, especially last season, and is also a World Cup winner.

But Tottenham are looking to ideally bring in two new centre-backs this summer and Romero could have an option to move on from Spurs in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports, Juventus are considering a swoop for the Tottenham defender this summer.

Massimiliano Allegri is working under a tight budget with Juventus looking to bring some control back on their wage bill.

But the Juventus boss still wants reinforcements and Romero is a player the Serie A giants like.

It is unclear whether Tottenham are open to cashing in on the centre-back amidst their need for new players.

A final decision is likely to be taken by Ange Postecoglou, who will keep a close eye on Romero during pre-season.