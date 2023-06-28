Romero has been at Spurs since 2021 and has been a regular member of the starting eleven since his arrival.
He is rated highly at Tottenham despite some of his inconsistent performances, especially last season, and is also a World Cup winner.
But Tottenham are looking to ideally bring in two new centre-backs this summer and Romero could have an option to move on from Spurs in the ongoing transfer window.
According to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports, Juventus are considering a swoop for the Tottenham defender this summer.
Massimiliano Allegri is working under a tight budget with Juventus looking to bring some control back on their wage bill.
But the Juventus boss still wants reinforcements and Romero is a player the Serie A giants like.
It is unclear whether Tottenham are open to cashing in on the centre-back amidst their need for new players.
A final decision is likely to be taken by Ange Postecoglou, who will keep a close eye on Romero during pre-season.