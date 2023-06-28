Tottenham Hotspur are set to submit a verbal offer for Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Following his progression through the youth teams of Dutch club Volendam, Van de Ven made a move to German club Wolfsburg in August 2021.

Van de Ven made 33 appearances last season in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg, where he started all of the matches and registered a goal and two assists.

The 22-year-old centre-back has caught the attention of Tottenham’s scouting team in this transfer window and has emerged as one of Spurs’ top targets.

Tottenham have opened direct talks with Wolfsburg, which demonstrates the club’s determination to secure Van de Ven’s services to bolster their defence.

It is suggested that Van de Ven is keen on the switch and Tottenham will make a verbal proposal.

Although Van de Ven remains the primary target, Tottenham have kept alternative options open, among which are the likes of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

However, Tapsoba’s higher price tag could potentially make the pursuit of Van de Ven more appealing from a financial standpoint for Spurs.