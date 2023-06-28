Manchester United and Newcastle United are no longer an option for Leeds United defender Robin Koch, who is set to return to the Bundesliga.

Koch is poised to end his association with Leeds following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

A clause in his contract means he can leave on virtually a free transfer and he is an attractive prospect for several sides.

Both Newcastle and Manchester United have been looking at Koch, but according to German magazine Kicker, the pair are not an option for the Leeds man.

Koch wants to make sure he has a prominent, leadership position at his next club, which would be less likely at either the Magpies or the Red Devils.

He is expected to head back to the Bundesliga, where Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen are battling for him.

Koch could more realistically take a leadership role at either club, while there is another, second reason going back to Germany appeals.

The Leeds defender knows if he is back in the Bundesliga he can press his Germany ambitions, trying to add to the eight international caps he has won so far.