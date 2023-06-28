Hibernian manager Lee Johnson believes that new acquisition Maksymilian Boruc has a lot of promise and is eager to help him develop many aspects of his game.

The Hibees have bolstered their goalkeeping options even more by acquiring highly touted youngster Boruc.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper, who is also a cousin of Celtic goalkeeper Artur Boruc, began his career with Husqvarna FF in Sweden before moving on to Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion in England.

After excelling in a trial in Scotland in March 2023, he has joined the Hibernian on a two-year deal from Polish side Slask Wroclaw.

Johnson feels that the trial itself was enough to show the scope for development that Boruc has.

The Hibernian boss is now relishing the chance for his coaching staff to work with the goalkeeper and further develop his skills.

Johnson told Hibernian’s official site: “We had the pleasure of having Max on trial last season and we could see that he has a lot of potential.

“We really liked him as a character and look forward to helping develop different attributes in his game.”

It remains to be seen whether Boruc can compete with David Marshall and Jojo Wollacott for a starting spot in goal at Easter Road next season.