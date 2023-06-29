Harry Kane and Ange Postecoglou have plans to talk when he returns to the Tottenham Hotspur camp following his holiday, according to football.london.

The Spurs skipper has entered his final year of contract and elite European clubs have shown interest in acquiring the striker.

Spurs have failed to qualify for any European competition for the upcoming season and Manchester United are interested in taking Kane to Old Trafford.

Daniel Levy’s strict price tag for the England international, however, has put a block on a switch north for now though.

Spurs also recently turned down a proposal worth €70m from Bayern Munich, who also want Kane.

It has been suggested that the new Spurs boss and Kane will talk after the striker returns from his ongoing holiday.

Kane made 37-goal contributions in 49 matches last season and showcased his scoring ability consistently in an inconsistent team.

Postecoglou’s appointment, however, has brought optimism to the club and the fans about Kane staying for one more year at least.

It remains to be seen if the Australian will be able to convince Kane to stay put with his vision and plans at the club.