Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad believe that a deal to sign Jota from Celtic is very possible, according to CBS Sports.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are continuing to try to tempt top talents from Europe and Al Ittihad have zeroed in on Bhoys winger Jota.

They have held talks, which are advanced, with Jota’s representatives and the winger is claimed to be open to moving to Saudi Arabia.

Al Ittihad feel that capturing Jota this summer is very possible, despite Celtic wanting to keep hold of the Portuguese.

The Bhoys are not keen to sell and see Jota as someone they want to keep, but they are unlikely to stand in the way of a substantial proposal.

Benfica, Jota’s former club, will be due 30 per cent of any fee.

Jota made the switch to Celtic, initially on loan, from Benfica in the 2021/22 campaign.

The 24-year-old impressed at Parkhead and Celtic then snapped him up on a permanent basis.

Jota has yet to be capped by Portugal beyond Under-21 level and a switch to Saudi Arabia is likely to be a lucrative affair for the winger.