Atletico Madrid are yet to establish contact with Tottenham Hotspur regarding a summer transfer for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to the Sun.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Tottenham in the summer of 2016 from Southampton for a transfer fee worth £12.8m.

Hojbjerg was a regular in the Spurs starting line-up last season and made 44 appearances while contributing five goals and seven assists.

Tottenham have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager and he is determined to reshape the Spurs squad to make them competitive next season.

The Danish international is one of the players who could leave the north London outfit this summer and his is drawing attention.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are interested in acquiring the services of Hojbjerg.

But it has been claimed that Diego Simeone’s team have not yet made contact with Tottenham regarding a move for the 27-year-old.

It remains to be seen if Atletico Madrid will firm up their interest with an approach to Spurs.

Hojbjerg has a contract with Tottenham that expires at the end of June 2025 and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in him.