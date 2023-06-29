Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has insisted that his side are not done in the transfer market yet, but even if they do bring in someone now that newcomer will not be able to play a huge role in Spain.

Pompey have not been shy about spending in the summer transfer market, having already managed to secure their seventh signing in the form of Jack Sparkes, whose deal was confirmed on Wednesday.

They are not done yet, with players such as Gavin Whyte and Di’Shon Bernard still very much on their radar.

Mousinho on his part insists that they are not resting on their laurels and there will definitely be more scope to bring in new players in the near future.

However, given that the squad fly out to Spain on Sunday in order to take part in a pre-season camp which will culminate in a friendly against Gibraltarian side Europa FC on Thursday, Mousinho insists that any newcomer now will not probably be able to feature in that game.

“It would be nice if we did have the new ones that we are working on for Spain”, Mousinho said in an interview with The News.

“But everyone now we sign are a couple of days behind everyone else in terms of fitness. So we’ve got to be sensible with them.

“Even if we manage to get one more over the line before Spain, we probably won’t see that player feature in the game on Thursday because it will be a light introduction.

“We are not done, though, we are not resting on our laurels.

“There is definitely more scope.”

It will be a five-night stay for Portsmouth in Spain, following which they will return to England, where they have a number of other friendlies scheduled.