Former India head coach and boyhood Arsenal fan Stephen Constantine has hailed the imminent arrival of Declan Rice at the Emirates and believes he would be one of the best signings the club have made in recent years.

Arsenal have an agreement in place to sign Rice from West Ham for a British record fee of £105m in the ongoing transfer window.

The two clubs are still finalising the structure of the deal but the midfielder is expected to complete the move to the Emirates next week.

He has been Mikel Arteta’s number-one midfield target all summer and the club’s willingness to meet West Ham’s asking price showed how desperate the Arsenal boss is to sign him.

Constantine, a well-travelled coach, stressed that Rice’s arrival would be one of the best signings his boyhood club have made in recent years.

He insisted that the England international would add resilience and leadership to the Arsenal midfield and that his impact on the defensive side of midfield would be akin to what Martin Odegaard does further up the pitch for the Gunners.

In an exclusive chat with Inside Futbol, Constantine said about Rice’s imminent arrival: “I think it could be one of the best signings we have done in recent years.

“[Rice will add] energy and determination [to the Arsenal midfield], and he is a leader

“A bit like Odegaard except on the defensive side of things.”

Arsenal have already signed Kai Havertz and will focus on getting a deal done to bring Jurrien Timber to the Emirates once Rice’s arrival is confirmed.