Leicester City are yet to table a formal offer for Swansea striker Joel Piroe but that is expected to change next week, according to WalesOnline.

Piroe scored 19 times in the Championship last season and only has a year left on his contract with Swansea.

He is almost certain to leave the Welsh outfit this summer with Leicester showing a strong interest in getting their hands on him.

There were suggestions that the Foxes have even tabled a bid to take him to the King Power Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

However, it has been claimed that the newly relegated side are yet to make a formal offer for the striker.

But that is set to change soon as Leicester are expected to submit their bid with Swansea for Piroe next week.

Enzo Maresca wants to build a squad that can get Leicester back up to the Premier League immediately next season.

The Swansea hitman is a key target for the Foxes but they are not the only ones eyeing a deal for him.

Southampton are also interested but bad blood between the Saints and Swansea over Russell Martin’s departure could make a deal implausible.

He has also attracted interest from Serie A and Everton and Nottingham Forest have made tentative enquiries.