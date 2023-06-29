Napoli are eager to offer their midfielder Piotr Zielinski a long-term deal amid Liverpool’s interest in the Polish star, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Zielinski, 29, is already a midfield cornerstone at the Naples outfit, who were crowned Serie A champions last season after a 33-year hiatus.

He significantly contributed to the Naples side’s title-winning campaign last season and has no shortage of suitors in the ongoing transfer window.

The commanding midfielder has been a target for Liverpool amid the Reds’ plans to restructure their midfield ranks ahead of next season.

The Polish star still has a year remaining on his contract with Napoli and now it is claimed that the Italian giants want to tie their midfield asset down until 2028 amid other clubs’ interest in him.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already been off and running in the transfer market and have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton besides jettisoning some big names, including James Milner and Naby Keita.

The jury is still out on whether Zielinski will put pen to paper on the contract extension in the event of Napoli offering him terms.

And it remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a formal approach for the midfield asset this summer.